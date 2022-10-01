Wisconsin Rapids holds 'Final Alarm' ceremony for first responders who died in the last year

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - Nine firefighters in the state of Wisconsin died in this past year in the line of duty.
Ben Hansen Park in Wisconsin Rapids hosted an emotional ceremony honoring those who put their lives on the line and made the ultimate sacrifice.
"It makes you feel that we're all vulnerable. We're always taking the risk," said Jim Lutoi, President of the Wisconsin Fire and EMS Memorial.
The memorial covers the entire state of Wisconsin from big cities to small towns.
"It's like our Pearl Harbor day. It's Wisconsin memorial day. They should be recognized in these small communities," said Lutoi.
Along with firefighters, a recent addition has been allowed to be added to the memorial wall.
This recognizes other workers who save lives.
"This year and last year, we included EMS. Anyone that works for an EMS service or fire service is welcome in the park and on the wall. That was a big improvement for the wall itself," said Matt Simpson, a retired firefighter.
These first responders put everything on the line to help us out, and today was an important reminder that they too struggle with mental health.
"I think it's very underspoken what goes on. For the last few years, the number one cause for firefighter deaths has been suicide," said Lutoi.