Wisconsin Rapids Police holding active shooter training

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Rapids Police and Fire Departments will be hosting an active shooter training exercise at Wisconsin Rapids Area Middle School starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
There will be heavy police and rescue presence at the school that could involve other area departments.
They will be using dispatch to communicate, so scanners may pick up talk of an active shooter.
There is NO THREAT to the public, but they are asking people to avoid the immediate area during training.
It's expected to wrap up around 11 a.m.