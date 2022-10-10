Wisconsin recognizes Indigenous Peoples' Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The roots of indigenous people in Wisconsin and the United States date back multiple centuries, but Indigenous Peoples' Day as a holiday only goes as far back as the last few decades.
"An older man named Gordon Thunder spoke, he said 'My grandfather, and his grandfather, and his grandfather'; he did that for five minutes. And finally, he said, 'and his grandfather.' He said that's how long we've been here," said Alton Smart, a professor emeritus with the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
The holiday began as a counter-celebration to Columbus Day, and states like Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa have been adopting it within the last six years.
"The first settlers didn't discover us. We discovered them," said Paul Roberts, Jr. of the Meskwaki and Ho Chunk Nations.
With those states and others celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day, it comes as a sign of progress acknowledging a past many could find troubling.
"We need to start remembering the history, and the real history of our country, and a lot of that has to do with understanding this history and this culture that we all come from as indigenous people," Roberts, Jr. said.
As 18 states and the District of Columbia recognize the holiday in some form, he adds that it will be key to preserve that history for future generations.
"We still have the languages, we still have the cultures, we still have our ceremonies. We still have our drums, we still have our language. We still have all of these things and I'm grateful for that," Roberts, Jr. said.
Indigenous Peoples' Day was first recognized in Wisconsin 2019, with a proclamation from Governor Tony Evers.