Wisconsin Salt Wise visits Wausau East High School to show smart salting during Winter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Wisconsin Salt Wise has been going around the area to teach schools how to minimize salt use this Winter.
The workshop showed schools that too much salt can do more harm than good, leading to damage to sidewalks, doors, and cars.
While teaching the schools, Salt Wise urges homeowners to follow suit.
"Shovel more, salt less," said Allison Madison from Wisconsin Salt Wise. "Remove as much as you can mechanically, and then just use salt as needed to break that bond between snow and the pavement."
Salt Wise said to use only 12 ounces of salt, about a cup for every ten sidewalk panels or a 20-foot driveway.
Using more than recommended can lead to salt getting into drinking water which is harmful to humans and wildlife.
Salt is effective, but once it reaches 15 degrees below zero, experts say to switch to sand.