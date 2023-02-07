Wisconsin sees multiple toxic shock syndrome cases for the first time since 2011

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Four cases of toxic shock syndrome have been diagnosed in the state of Wisconsin within the past year.
Toxic shock syndrome is a bacterial infection generally associated with using tampons.
Before these four cases, Wisconsin hasn't had multiple confirmed cases since 2011.
Officials said they were four separate brands of tampons used which were classified as super absorbent tampons which do have an increased risk of toxic shock syndrome.
Experts are saying it's important to use them as instructed, and in all four cases, the patients were hospitalized, but have recovered.
"So far, we have not determined any specific product that is causing an increased risk, so it seems like this is a coincidence of several rare diseases in a short period of time," said Chief Medical Officer at DHS, Ryan Westergaard.
Experts are continuing to research the causes, but as far as they know, it hasn't been a problem in other states.