Wisconsin standardized testing scores are up

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)--The scores are in, students statewide have improved in math and English.
According to Wisconsin Public Radio, English Language Arts proficiency and math improved between three and four percentage points.
The Department of Public Instruction said students are recovering from pandemic learning.
In central Wisconsin, D.C Everest (DCE) school districts' Riverside Elementary School proficiency nearly doubled the state average score.
DCE director of curriculum Kelly Thompson credits the high test scores to a new model in their teaching style.
"We were so focused on our student's literacy performances and their math performance," Thompson said. "We were so strategic in our plans, in doing that, we actually saw increases."
Thompson said these increases are a great data point for schools to see where and how they still need to improve.
Experts within the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) are reminding everyone last year's test scores were drastically impacted by a lack of testing participation. This year examiners found that eligible student test participation grew by over eight percent.