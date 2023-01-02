 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Ahead of a strong winter storm, a wintry mix is forecast to develop
across central Wisconsin tonight and become more widespread across
the rest of northeast Wisconsin Tuesday morning. The wintry mix will
likely result in an ice accumulation on flat and elevated surfaces,
including roadways, sidewalks, and parking lots. Hazardous driving
conditions are likely to develop late tonight and Tuesday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected.  Ice accumulations up to two
tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Marathon and Shawano Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday
morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

&&

Wisconsin students perform in the Tournament of Roses

Wisconsin students perform in the Tournament of Roses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Hundreds of students across northcentral Wisconsin marched in the Tournament of Roses Parade Monday morning. 

After years of planning and preparation, the Northwoods Marching Band made it to sunny Pasadena, California. Students described the experience as nerve-racking and exciting, a moment they would never forget. 

The Northwoods Marching Band was comprised of eight schools: Antigo, D.C. Everest, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Wausau East, Lakeland, Merrill and Three Lakes High School. All take center stage on the parade route, showing off their skills made in Wisconsin. 

"(I will) carry this pride around with me for the rest of my life," Josie Reif Junior, Antigo High School, said. 

After months of hard work, emotions were going through the roof, and performer Sydney Swartz said she was holding back tears calling the experience 'absolutely surreal.'

"It was such a cool moment, and it was just like if you are not going to do it for yourself you have to do it for everyone else because you're so proud of everyone around you," Swartz said. 

The band paid homage to the badger state with original music composed by former UW-Madison band director Michael 'Mike' Leckron, creating a mash-up of "America the Beautiful" and "On Wisconsin.

