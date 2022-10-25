Wisconsin students remain steady in assessment scores

WISCONSIN, (WAOW) -- The results are in and report cards are out.
The National Assessment of Education released their assessment scores for reading and mathematics at the end of October.
Results showed Wisconsin elementary students held steady in the subjects, whereas students across the national experienced declines after the pandemic.
Despite these results, officials said they're always working to improve education, but admit, recovery will take time.
"I think it's really time for us as a community to really support our public schools even more than before, even if we feel like it's discouraging, that actually means we need to support them more, not turn away." said Abigail Swetz, Communications Director for the DPI.
She said increasing funding for resources like mental health and food insecurity is a start to reverse the trend.