 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SLIPPERY TRAVEL FOR THE EVENING COMMUTE...

Although temperatures are at or slightly above freezing early this
evening, the cold ground combined with areas of light snow and
freezing drizzle or drizzle could freeze as pavement temperatures
fall below freezing this evening. Any snow accumulation should be
less than an inch.

Anyone commuting from Wautoma and Shawano west to Wausau, Wisconsin
Rapids and Marshfield should be on the lookout for changing travel
conditions this evening. Plan on needing some extra time to reach
your destination as the snow or freezing drizzle could lead to
slippery travel conditions.

Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line expands programs

  • Updated
  • 0
Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line expands programs

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - A program in the badger state is aiming to change how difficult it can be to stop smoking.

The Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line is adding new benefits for those looking to quit tobacco or nicotine. They're offering free calls and texting to live quit coaches.

Chris Hollenback with the tobacco quit line said whoever calls, will get a real person on the other line, often someone who's been through it themselves. They're hoping to make a difference and save lives.

"Tobacco use is still the leading cause of preventable disease and death," said Hollenback. "About 15% of Wisconsinites, or about 870,000 people still use tobacco products."

The quit line is also doing more than opening up their phone lines, but offering a program to get eight weeks of nicotine patches, gum, or throat lozenges.

For those looking to use the tip like, call 800-QUIT-NOW, and for teen vapers, they can text 'READY' to 34191.

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

Tags

Recommended for you