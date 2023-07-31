Wisconsin Valley Fair gears up for 155th anniversary

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Final preparations for the 155th Wisconsin Valley Fair took place throughout the day Monday at Marathon Park, but planning for this year's fair, like any other year, required a lot of legwork.
This year's iteration comes just months after a water main project in the park forced roads to be re-paved, barring people from using it.
However, the project went through with no setbacks, clearing the way for this week.
"The southern portion of the park, the Midway area in between in the farm buildings, is new pavement, and the northern loop is still the older asphalt that's in there," said Andrew Sims, the assistant director of operations for Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry.
However, just because the orange cones have left does not mean the heavy machinery has.
Sounds of trucks and drills could be heard throughout the park as vendors got their stands set for their temporary home.
"It'll take pretty much [all] of the day and [Tuesday] morning to get the fences in place and the stage set up," said Brian Larson with the Wausau Noon Optimist Club, who is in charge of setting up an entire corner of the grounds, with multiple food stands and a beer garden.
With the help of dozens who often sign up to help year after year, Larson says they have their set-up down to a science.
It's that familiarity that helps make the Wisconsin Valley Fair a success for many every year.
"People come from all corners of the county, whether it's to have a display or to eat some fair food or visit the concert, so it's really an event that can bring the community together," said Jodi Langenhahn, the fair administrator.
Two additional rides have been added to the Midway for this year and the concert series begins Wednesday night with Rick Springfield, weather permitting. The fair runs through Sunday.
For a full schedule of events, click here.