Wisconsinites remember 9/11 attacks

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- Wisconsinites paid tribute to those lives lost during the September 11th attacks.
Sunday, marked the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Dozens of community members honored the lives lost with a memorial ceremony.
Organizers say this is the first of many 9/11 memorial ceremonies at Willow Springs Gardens.
State leaders Jerry Petrowski and Pat Snyder explained where and how they learned about the attacks happening on the east coast.
"I can still remember I thought I was watching a replay of the plane hitting the tower," Snyder, 8th Assembly District Representative, said. "But it was actually live and the second plane was hitting the tower."
The ceremony included a gun salute, end of watch bell toll and the sound of bagpipes and a trumpet.
"9/11 has never been done much in this area that I know of, little events here and there," Don Kozlowski, member, Mar Lin VFW post 103. "So I hope this (is the) start one of many."