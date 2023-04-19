Wisconsinites to join in nationwide Drug Take Back Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Prescription medications in the wrong hands can have tragic consequences, which is why a nationwide Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 22.
Communities throughout Wisconsin will be participating.
During the most recent collection in November 2022, the Badger State topped the nation with the number of medications collected at 54,000 pounds.
For more information on locations to drop items off this weekend, click here. For a list of permanent drug drop boxes, you can check out this link.