Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1167.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:10 PM CDT Tuesday was 1168.3 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1167.5 feet on 04/11/2014.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Wisconsinites to join in nationwide Drug Take Back Day

drug take back

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Prescription medications in the wrong hands can have tragic consequences, which is why a nationwide Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 22.

Communities throughout Wisconsin will be participating.

During the most recent collection in November 2022, the Badger State topped the nation with the number of medications collected at 54,000 pounds.

For more information on locations to drop items off this weekend, click here. For a list of permanent drug drop boxes, you can check out this link.

