Wisconsinites with ties to Ukraine speak on one year anniversary

Weather Alert

...ANOTHER ROUND OF SNOW EXPECTED TONIGHT... Light to occasionally moderate snow will quickly overspread the region from southwest to northeast through midnight. The snow will persist into the overnight hours, then taper off from southwest to northeast between 3 am and 6 am. A total accumulation of 2 to 3 inches of powdery snow can be expected across most of the area. Roads will become snow covered and slippery across the region tonight, so motorists should be prepared for hazardous travel conditions.