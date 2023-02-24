Wisconsinites with ties to Ukraine speak on one year anniversary

WISCONSIN, (WAOW) -- One year ago, News 9 spoke with those with ties to Ukraine on their thoughts on the Russia - Ukraine war.
Now, they're speaking again, to say just how much life has changed since then.
Antonio Centeno is a Wittenberg resident, but his wife is from Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.
One year ago, he watched as missiles flew into the building near his and his daughter's favorite café.
Now, he eats breakfast with his wife and daughters, and his sister and mother in-law and nephews. The latter four escaped the war torn country to join their family in the badger state, away from the violence.
"To see my twelve year old nephew and my fifteen year old nephew come here to Wittenberg and be welcomed with open arms, I mean the local elementary principal made sure that my youngest nephew, who has certain learning disabilities, that he was taken care of," said Centeno.
Centeno said he's grateful to his community for being so supportive of a cause so near and dear to his heart.
"It's the community in general, every time we're out driving we see a Ukrainian flag, and it just really gets us excited"
Maria Koval is a Ukrainian exchange student. Last year, she was studying at Stevens Point Area High School where she advocated for support for the Ukrainian efforts, now she's a student in Slovakia.
Her parents are still in Ukraine, last December, she went back to visit, for the first time since the war started.
"I could see how many houses were destroyed and how many people had to move to different regions, or even different countries, almost all of my friends are gone right now," said Koval.
Despite the wreckage, she said she's proud of her country that continues to fight.
"We are the most united army of volunteers, and soldiers, and just citizens of Ukraine," said Koval.
Both Koval and Centeno urged people, Ukrainians, Americans, or others around the world to continue supporting the Ukrainian fight.
"This country stands as a beacon whether we like it or not, for the rest of the world, as a place where democracy and liberty still ring true," said Centeno.
They said anything can help, donating to charities, or even sharing news articles or information on social media.
They're confident that Ukraine will win this war, and the country will return to being happy and prosperous.