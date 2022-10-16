With Fall in full swing, expect more deer on the roads

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Expect more deer on the Wisconsin roads this time of year, with deer mating season underway.
During mating season deer are actively looking for food sources and finding a mate.
"There's areas where you may go through several square miles where there might be five deer. The next square mile might have 80 to 100 deer," said Jeff Pritzl of the Wisconsin DNR.
If you see one deer near the road, drivers should keep their eyes peeled for more.
"The main thing to think about is if you see a deer cross the road, it may not be alone especially this time of year. Be prepared for the next one." said Pritzl.
The Marathon County Sheriff's Department said this time of year, they get calls for deer collisions at least five times per day.
They suggest that if drivers don't swerve to avoid a deer. Hitting the animal, reduces the potentially more serious injury.
"We find that we have more crashes that are because of people (swerving) than they would've sustained if just hitting the deer." said Nick Marcell, Deputy at the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.
Hitting a deer can end in a hefty repair bill depending on the vehicle and how fast the driver was going.
"As far as the ticket normally on a deer hit in the late fall, it normally runs between $3,500-$4,500 for a repair," said Andy Grundman, Shop Manager at Pat's Body Shop in Wausau.
However, if drivers swerve and hit a ditch or something else, the vehicle could end up as a total loss.
"The biggest damage and the amount of damage I see with vehicles is when people try to avoid the deer," Grundman said. "They go into the ditch or have an evasive maneuver and it ends up in a roll."
If a car hit a deer and there are minor damages, call the non-emergency hotline to report it. If there is major damage to the vehicle, and potential injuries, call 9-1-1.