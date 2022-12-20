With Granite Peak set to expand, residents concerned about natural resource loss

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL BRING MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF TRAVEL IMPACTS TO THE
AREA THIS WEEK...

.A winter storm moving across the Midwest will bring rounds of snow,
wind, blowing and drifting snow, and subzero temperatures to the
area from Wednesday evening into Saturday morning. There will be two
distinct periods of impacts, first from the snow on Wednesday night
and Thursday, which will create snow covered roads and hazardous
travel. This will be followed by very strong winds Thursday night
and Friday, which may greatly reduce visibilities in blowing snow
and create possible blizzard conditions. Additional snow
accumulations and dangerous wind chills will also be a concern.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations between 4 and 6 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,
blizzard conditions are possible due to strong winds, snow and
extensive blowing and drifting snow. Whiteout conditions may
occur. Additional snow accumulations expected, with the greatest
amounts in eastern Wisconsin and Vilas County. Winds could gust to
40 to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM Wednesday to 6
PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday evening
through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel conditions will vary from hazardous to dangerous,
with the worst conditions occurring Thursday night into Friday.
Snow will result in slippery roads Wednesday night and Thursday
and impact the morning and evening commutes. Starting Thursday
night, widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility, leading to whiteout conditions, and resulting in
dangerous travel Thursday night through Friday night. Along with
blowing and drift snow, strong winds could bring down tree
branches, resulting in localized power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is still uncertainty surrounding the
details of this event, especially regarding snowfall accumulations
from Thursday night into Friday. Arctic air will also push into
the region late in the week, with wind chills dropping to 20 below
to 30 below zero across much of north central and central
Wisconsin from Thursday night through Friday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should consider earlier or delayed travel. If travel is
necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter
storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,
booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
Also take food and water, a first aid kit, and anything else that
would help you survive in case you become stranded.

The latest road conditions for Wisconsin can be obtained by calling
5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH DAYBREAK WEDNESDAY...

The combination of cold temperatures and west winds will produce
wind chills as cold as 15 below to 25 below zero through early
Wednesday. The coldest readings are anticipated in north central
and central Wisconsin.

Wind chills this cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin in
about 30 minutes, so anyone planning outdoor activities should
dress appropriately.

Weather Alert

With Granite Peak set to expand, residents concerned about natural resource loss

  • Updated
  • 0
Granite Peak Expanding

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- With Tuesday's announcement of Rib Mountain State Park's new master plan approved, Granite Peak will see major expansion, to the tune of 128 acres.

However, it's anticipated the expansion will come at the cost of trees and trails, disappointing some like Nancy Anderson of Rib Mountain.

"In the DNR's own words, that state natural area is a special area that should be protected, and now we're just, nobody cares," she said.

The new master plan will account for two new ski hills: one on the east side of the hill and another on the west side, which Granite Peak general manager Greg Fisher is eager to see in action.

"The western expansion is going to allow that as the terrain that's over in that area tends to be a little less steep, and we can create a little more of a family-friendly environment," Fisher said, adding that area was one of the missing pieces to improving Granite Peak's overall experience.

The master plan approval comes at the end of a three-year process of proposals and public comment, and it may take a few more years before the changes fully take root.

"You're going to have some challenges to make sure you're not disturbing too much ground soil; those are the types of things that pop up with any kind of expansion," Fisher said.

Anderson says she wants to know more about how the state Natural Resource Board evaluated the public comments who were not in favor of expanding Granite Peak, and to invite a change of heart before work gets started.

"What we really want to see is those trails to remain, the turkey vulture trails. The community loves those trails, and that's accessible to everyone," she said.

Anyone with questions concerning the master plan can contact the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

