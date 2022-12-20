With Granite Peak set to expand, residents concerned about natural resource loss

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- With Tuesday's announcement of Rib Mountain State Park's new master plan approved, Granite Peak will see major expansion, to the tune of 128 acres.
However, it's anticipated the expansion will come at the cost of trees and trails, disappointing some like Nancy Anderson of Rib Mountain.
"In the DNR's own words, that state natural area is a special area that should be protected, and now we're just, nobody cares," she said.
The new master plan will account for two new ski hills: one on the east side of the hill and another on the west side, which Granite Peak general manager Greg Fisher is eager to see in action.
"The western expansion is going to allow that as the terrain that's over in that area tends to be a little less steep, and we can create a little more of a family-friendly environment," Fisher said, adding that area was one of the missing pieces to improving Granite Peak's overall experience.
The master plan approval comes at the end of a three-year process of proposals and public comment, and it may take a few more years before the changes fully take root.
"You're going to have some challenges to make sure you're not disturbing too much ground soil; those are the types of things that pop up with any kind of expansion," Fisher said.
Anderson says she wants to know more about how the state Natural Resource Board evaluated the public comments who were not in favor of expanding Granite Peak, and to invite a change of heart before work gets started.
"What we really want to see is those trails to remain, the turkey vulture trails. The community loves those trails, and that's accessible to everyone," she said.
Anyone with questions concerning the master plan can contact the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board.