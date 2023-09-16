Wittenberg business celebrates 90th anniversary

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WAOW) -- This Saturday marks the 90th anniversary of a local meats and bacon business in Wittenberg.
Nueske's was founded in 1933 by R.C. Nueske.
The local business invited folks from all over the state to join them for a pancake breakfast and the enjoyment of tasting bacon samples.
Other events that went on at the festivity were paintings of arts and crafts; goat, pig, and duck races; a car show, and ax throwing.
But there was on activity that stood above the rest that involved some aviation friends.
Around 3,500 ping pong balls were dropped from a helicopter right outside of the Nueske's store.
Officials were very glad the celebration had such a great turn out.
"Now we're at 90-years of smoking some of the best meats on the planet," said Allison Michels, the marketing manager of Nueskes.
"We're so excited to be able to celebrate with everyone and just enjoy where this business has gone," Michels said.
Nearly 8,000 people participated in Nueske's party.
All of the non-perishable foods and items and cash are being benefited towards the Feeding America organization.
The celebration came to a close with a firework show.