Woman shares inspirational story at area church

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- The impact of one Christmas gift forever changed the life of one woman.
Elizabeth Groff, originally from eastern Ukraine, came from a broken home and eventually ended up in an orphanage when she was seven years old.
While living in the orphanage, they were chosen to receive gifts from Operation Christmas Child. Groff and the other children were recipients of the Christmas shoebox gift, and she said that it was that present that gave her hope.
"It was the first gift I had ever received, and my box had many different items, but the one thing that stood out to me was a yellow yo-yo, and to me, that yo-yo represented hope," Groff said. "Hope of better things to come and hope that someone cared."
In the years since she received her Christmas shoebox gift, Groff was adopted by an American family and began to make shoeboxes of her own.
Groff stopped by Wausau on Friday as a spokesperson for Operation Christmas Child to show the impact one Christmas gift can have on a child's life. During her visit to Bible Truth Chapel, she encouraged others to fill and send a shoebox to other kids around the globe.