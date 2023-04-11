Worker shortage hits Northwoods

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln
Counties.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Wausau, Rothschild,
Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids...Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 12.9 feet Thursday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.0 feet on 04/21/1996.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Wausau, Rothschild,
Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids...Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Rothschild.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Floodwaters approach a business between
Business Highway 51 and the Wisconsin River in Rothschild.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 24.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 27.5 feet early Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
27.5 feet on 06/21/1993.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Big Rib River at Rib Falls affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Big Rib River at Rib Falls.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding affects are mainly lowland areas
downstream of Rib Falls toward Marathon City.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.7 feet. The river
level should fall over the next several days.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 11.2 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.8 feet on 03/23/1991.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Wausau, Rothschild,
Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids...Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1168.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:10 PM CDT Tuesday was 1168.4 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1168.4 feet on 04/11/2011.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Wednesday...

.Record to near record warm temperatures, combined with winds
gusting in the 25 to 35 mph range and minimum relative humidity
values around 25 percent could produce critical fire weather
conditions in portions of central and east central Wisconsin
Wednesday.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for critical fire weather conditions, which is in
effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marathon and Shawano.

* TIMING...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 28 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the middle 70s to lower 80s.

* IMPACTS...Fires will start easily and spread quickly in these
conditions. So outdoor burning should not be attempted. Visit
the Wisconsin DNR website and click on the appropriate county
to view current burning restrictions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may occur.  A combination of strong winds, very low relative
humidity, warm temperatures, and exceptionally dry fuels may
create dangerous wildland fire conditions.  Firefighters,
emergency management, and law enforcement should monitor forecasts
for updates on this potentially dangerous wildland fire situation.

&&

Worker shortage hits Northwoods

  Updated
CT Deli

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The ongoing worker shortage is hitting the Northwoods hard, and with summer just around the corner, they're scrambling to get extra hands.

CT Deli will celebrate their 8th anniversary this summer, but the worker shortage has been hit them hard. Last year, they lost two veteran employees, leaving holes that still have to be filled. 

"You know we've been limping through with a few trained line chefs but they never stay and then they move on to a different area or something like that," said Rhonda Jicinski, Owner. 

With restaurant options limited in the Rhinelander area, and several restaurants closing for various reasons, they're seeing more and more customers come through their doors, which is leaving a heavy load for staff that has stayed. 

"We've been limping through but unfortunately our other two chefs, anytime someone's trained and they leave, then they have to pick up the hours until we find someone so there's a high burnout rate for them too," said Jicinski.

She said finding reliable employees is hard, and they're hoping the summer rush will bring in some more applicants. 

"Our hope is that enough people are looking in the summer months you know so we can fill our summer staff and you know we just have to keep hoping that that person or those couple of people that we're short are gonna wanna stay," said Jicinski.

So far they've had to cut their kitchen hours, but haven't had to make any difficult changes to the menu just yet.

And while they said it's difficult, they're grateful to have a supportive community that treats them like family.

"It's just a really fun environment to be in because we're like a family and then Rhinelander is part of our family too and so we're really good at supporting the community because the community supports us too," Jicinski.

And despite the difficulties they're happy to continue bringing great food to the Northwoods.

Have story ideas? You can send them to slee@waow.com 

