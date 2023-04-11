Worker shortage hits Northwoods

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The ongoing worker shortage is hitting the Northwoods hard, and with summer just around the corner, they're scrambling to get extra hands.
CT Deli will celebrate their 8th anniversary this summer, but the worker shortage has been hit them hard. Last year, they lost two veteran employees, leaving holes that still have to be filled.
"You know we've been limping through with a few trained line chefs but they never stay and then they move on to a different area or something like that," said Rhonda Jicinski, Owner.
With restaurant options limited in the Rhinelander area, and several restaurants closing for various reasons, they're seeing more and more customers come through their doors, which is leaving a heavy load for staff that has stayed.
"We've been limping through but unfortunately our other two chefs, anytime someone's trained and they leave, then they have to pick up the hours until we find someone so there's a high burnout rate for them too," said Jicinski.
She said finding reliable employees is hard, and they're hoping the summer rush will bring in some more applicants.
"Our hope is that enough people are looking in the summer months you know so we can fill our summer staff and you know we just have to keep hoping that that person or those couple of people that we're short are gonna wanna stay," said Jicinski.
So far they've had to cut their kitchen hours, but haven't had to make any difficult changes to the menu just yet.
And while they said it's difficult, they're grateful to have a supportive community that treats them like family.
"It's just a really fun environment to be in because we're like a family and then Rhinelander is part of our family too and so we're really good at supporting the community because the community supports us too," Jicinski.
And despite the difficulties they're happy to continue bringing great food to the Northwoods.