...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts until midnight Sunday (Saturday night). The southern half
of the state will see the heaviest smoke impacts from 6 AM
Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely that this advisory
will be allowed to expire as planned for northern Wisconsin, we
may need to extend the end-time of the advisory for southern
Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

World War II Veteran celebrates 100th birthday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Charles Duberstein is a veteran of WWII, former paper mill worker for over 35 years, and loves Peplin water.

Born in 1923, a century ago, Charles is one of the very few 100-year-old veterans left.

For that to be possible, you need great doctors, good health, and some luck along with it all.

The 100-year-old veteran is full of life and goofy stories.

Some of close family, some of war, and some of drinking with buddies.

"He is one funny guy, and the stories that these guys tell of the troubles they get into when they’re overseas is amazing," said Charles's nurse practitioner, Tim Wittwer.

When asked what it takes to live to 100 years, Charles told me the man upstairs isn't prepared for him yet!

"If I'd lived that long I guess I can just do it. Man upstairs don’t want me yet, maybe I’m too mean," said Duberstein

After over 36,500 days, Charles is one in only 5,000 people who live to be a centenarian, and only 15% of them are men.

