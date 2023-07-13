World War II Veteran celebrates 100th birthday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Charles Duberstein is a veteran of WWII, former paper mill worker for over 35 years, and loves Peplin water.
Born in 1923, a century ago, Charles is one of the very few 100-year-old veterans left.
For that to be possible, you need great doctors, good health, and some luck along with it all.
The 100-year-old veteran is full of life and goofy stories.
Some of close family, some of war, and some of drinking with buddies.
"He is one funny guy, and the stories that these guys tell of the troubles they get into when they’re overseas is amazing," said Charles's nurse practitioner, Tim Wittwer.
When asked what it takes to live to 100 years, Charles told me the man upstairs isn't prepared for him yet!
"If I'd lived that long I guess I can just do it. Man upstairs don’t want me yet, maybe I’m too mean," said Duberstein
After over 36,500 days, Charles is one in only 5,000 people who live to be a centenarian, and only 15% of them are men.