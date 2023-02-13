WPS: Be careful with balloons as gifts

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you plan on getting that special someone a balloon for Valentine's Day, you're recommended to be extra careful with it.
Mylar balloons, if released into the air and catch onto a power line, act as a conductor, which can create a short circuit, knocking out power, with the potential to bring down an entire power line.
Wisconsin Public Service is reminding people to keep any balloons you have under control and inside.
"Make sure that you're not releasing those balloons outdoors, make sure you're keeping them securely tied to a weight so that if you do let go, it's not going to be released into the atmosphere," said Matt Cullen, a spokesperson for WPS.
Once the purpose of the balloon has passed, you should pop it and throw it away.
If you do end up getting something stuck on a power line, whether it's a balloon or not, do not touch it.