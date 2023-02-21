WPS crews prepare for potential power outages

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...

.An intense winter storm is expected tonight through Thursday. The
first part of the storm will bring snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches to much of the forecast area tonight. The second, and more
impactful part of the storm will arrive during the afternoon or
early evening on Wednesday, and continue through Thursday. Heavy
snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow will
create near blizzard conditions at times, particularly across rural
and open areas. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and air
travel will develop. The combination of snow and wind may lead to
tree and power line damage, and sporadic power outages.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6
PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected, with
accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. For the Winter Storm
Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8
and 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, producing
widespread blowing snow.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Brown, Kewaunee, Outagamie,
Shawano, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 AM CST Wednesday.
For the Winter Storm Warning, from 3 PM Wednesday to 6 PM CST
Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may
down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Whiteout
conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and
potentially life-threatening. Travel could be very difficult to
impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree
branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use
extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.  The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

&&

WPS crews prepare for potential power outages

  • Updated
  • 0
WPS preps for snow

MARATHON CO. Wis. (WAOW) -- With the expected snow, power outages are certainly a possibility, and crews want to make sure people have everything they need in case power goes out. 

Wisconsin Public Service crews said they're more than ready to tackle any outages that may happen this week, and while they're confident, there are way you can help them.

Projected gusty winds and blowing snow may make travel difficult for WPS crews out on the roads, and they might take some extra time to get to your outage.

"That may delay our crews as they're trying to respond, and address any outages that occur but again our priority is to make sure our crews are responding as quickly and safely as they can," said Matt Cullen, Spokesperson.

They're asking customers for patience while they respond, times may vary depending on the outage.

They're still encouraging customers to report any and all outage to WPS.

If you happen to be at home without power for a while, they recommend preparing an emergency kit just in case with flashlights, batteries, blankets and more. 

Have story ideas? You can send them to slee@waow.com 

