WPS crews prepare for potential power outages

MARATHON CO. Wis. (WAOW) -- With the expected snow, power outages are certainly a possibility, and crews want to make sure people have everything they need in case power goes out.
Wisconsin Public Service crews said they're more than ready to tackle any outages that may happen this week, and while they're confident, there are way you can help them.
Projected gusty winds and blowing snow may make travel difficult for WPS crews out on the roads, and they might take some extra time to get to your outage.
"That may delay our crews as they're trying to respond, and address any outages that occur but again our priority is to make sure our crews are responding as quickly and safely as they can," said Matt Cullen, Spokesperson.
They're asking customers for patience while they respond, times may vary depending on the outage.
They're still encouraging customers to report any and all outage to WPS.
If you happen to be at home without power for a while, they recommend preparing an emergency kit just in case with flashlights, batteries, blankets and more.