WPS reminds customers they are prepared to defend against attacks to their power grid

WAUSAU (WAOW)-- A Wisconsin utility company is defending the Badger State's readiness to fight off an attack against its electricity.
Following this week's attacks against substations in North Carolina, Brendan Conway, a spokesperson with Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) is reminding its customers they are taking every precaution.
Conway says the utility company has "robust" security measures, physically and in cyberspace. WPS does prepare for attacks like the one in North Carolina by performing drills to practice getting the power online as quickly as possible.
While employees work to keep the light on, they ask customers to speak up if they notice something suspicious.
"See something, say something," Conway said. "So, if you live near a substation or a power plant, heck, if you have power poles or lines near your home or work and you see something that doesn't seem right, call the local police department."
Conway noted attacks against a utility company's power grid are taken seriously by WPS and local and state enforcement agencies.