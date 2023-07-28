WPS responding to several outages in central Wisconsin

(WAOW) -- Thursday's severe storms brought heavy damage to power lines across central Wisconsin, and now crews are tasked with fixing that damage.
Wisconsin Public Service says about 37,000 customers were affected by outages Thursday, most of whom in the areas near Wausau and Rhinelander. Nearly 35,000 of those customers had been restored power as of Friday afternoon.
Those still without power will see their service return by Saturday, the company says.
In the future, WPS spokesperson Matt Cullen says if a power line goes down near where you are, stay 25 feet or more away from it, since it may still be energized, and report it as soon as you can to your provider.
"It is possible that that downed line could still be energized and it could be very dangerous to anyone who is around that area. So again, by reporting that to us, by staying that 25-foot-or-more distance away, that ensures that people around that area stay safe," Cullen said.
If a storm comes at you at a quick rate and you don't have time to properly prepare, Cullen also recommends having your phone charged so you can report outages and communicate with anyone you need to, as well as having a first aid kit nearby.