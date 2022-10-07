Toxic PFAS Found in Wisconsin Deer

A toxic chemical known as PFAS has been found in deer livers in the city of Marinette, and state health officials are issuing a "do not eat" order.
The chemical is known for causing cancer as well as low birth weight in infants. The chemicals have found their way into deer just as hunting season is getting underway.
Dale Grosskurth, the environmental health and safety director at Marathon County Public Health said, "The main thing for hunters concerned about PFAS is if they are hunting in that area, they need to avoid eating the liver, don't eat it, other muscle of the deer - the heart or other musculature they can eat that."
Grosskurth said that there is no way to tell if a deer is infected just by looking at it, and advises hunters to play it safe.