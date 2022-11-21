2022 Toys for Tots campaign with drop-off information

(WAOW) — Join News 9 WAOW as we team up with Toys for Tots!
Help make Christmas extra special this year for a less fortunate child in our area. Donate an unwrapped toy and make dreams come true.
Drop off your new, unwrapped toy beginning Monday, November 22 through December 14 at the following Marathon County drop-off locations:
Marathon County
- Olson Tire and Auto Service – 601 Forest Street, Wausau
- Bartelt Insurance - 5620 Bus US-51 S Schofield
All Marathon County Wagner Shell Locations:
- Wagner Shell Schofield – 3001 Schofield Ave, Schofield
- Wagner Shell Weston – 10002 Adventure Way, Weston
- Wagner Shell Wausau – 4611 Stewart Ave, Wausau
- Wagner Shell Mosinee – 555 State Hwy 153, Mosinee
- Wagner Shell Marathon – 667 Maratech Ave, Marathon
Portage County
- Precision Glass – 3101 Post Road, Stevens Point
Wood County
- Lang Equipment – 8868 Heritage Drive, Marshfield