...LIGHT SNOW ARRIVING FOR THE FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE...

A band of light snow will be pushing from west to east across the
north-central and northeast Wisconsin from late tonight into
Friday morning. Less than an inch of accumulation is expected by
through 9 am Friday. However, slippery conditions are likely to
develop on untreated roads, bridges and overpasses for the Friday
morning commute.

Motorists should be prepared for hazardous travel conditions
for the morning commute. Be sure to allow for a little extra
travel time so that you can reach your destination safely.

Traffic Crash Causes Road Closure in Oneida Co.

Traffic Alert generic

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - Oneida County deputies say a serious traffic crash has closed part of highway 47 near McNaughton.

It happened around 5:29 p.m. Thursday between Bridge Road and Evergreen Court in the town of Newbold. All lanes are blocked in both directions at Bridge rd. 

Crews are detouring the road.

Southbound traffic will go west on county highway D to highway 51, while northbound traffic will be detoured west onto county highway K to highway 51. 

** Alternate Route: Northbound traffic will exit Hwy 47 at CTH K.  West on CTH K to US 51.  North on US 51 back to Hwy 47.     

There's no word on how long the detour is expected to be in place.

The crash is under investigation.

