Traffic Lights and Signs Blocked by Snow

With snow blanketing the Badger State in the last week, it's not just the roads you have to watch out for when you're out driving. This weather brings plenty of ice on roads signs and traffic lights, making driving even more treacherous.
It's already hard enough to see where you're driving when it's snowing, but even after the snow subsides, snow covered signs and lights still pose a threat to drivers, by making them miss their turns and distracting them from the road in front of them, and even a second of uncertainty if a light is red or green because snow is covering the signal, could have dangerous consequences.
Jessica Quinn, a firefighter and EMT with the Riverside Fire District, said, "If an ambulance is going or a fire truck is going or merging through an intersection, it's important that drivers be able to see those lights and stop for us in an emergency. "
Quinn advised drivers to be careful, and err on the side of caution if they can't read a sign or traffic signal. If you notice a snow covered sign or light near you, you can contact your local public works department to get it cleared.