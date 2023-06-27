 Skip to main content
Trash collection halt causes fire concerns

ADAMS, Wis. -- (WAOW) Frank Ferrante is taking action after Adams County voted to stop garbage collection, leaving him and his neighbors with very limited options. 

Ferrante said, "There will be garbage pickup one more time, what happens after this?? And even at the township meeting, they said it will take about four months to get this in order, well something has to happen before four months."

Not only will it make the neighborhood smell bad, Ferrante says it could potentially be a fire hazard, adding, "I mean look just two and a half weeks ago, five acres burned at Friendship Mountain two minutes down the road, and this is just the beginning of it."

County officials said that while it may cause an inconvenience, it was something that had to be done. 

Director of Solid Waste & Recycling Charlie Kuhn said, "It got to a point where it was just financially unviable for us to continue these services. We were relying too much on the tax levy to support our operations. So essentially we were pulling funds from other areas of the county to support our operations."

The county is allowing business owners to use the dumpsters there, but Ferrante says that's not an option for everyone. Both men also mentioned that burning and burying your garbage is illegal. 