Travel heating up Memorial Day Weekend

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) Memorial Day Weekend means people have cookouts and remembrance ceremonies to get to. But before you head out the door, there are a few things that you should keep in mind.
Carlos Alvarez was traveling to Madison for Brat Fest, and stopped to offer some advice to his fellow travelers on how to get to your destination on-time and safely.
Alvarez said, "Plan ahead, patience, and drive the speed limit. I know law enforcement will be out today, so drive the speed limit, you'll get there."
Saying that whether you're going to another state, or just down the road, following these tips will cut down on stress, also asking drivers to remember why they have a long weekend.
Alvarez said, "Memorial Day Weekend is to honor our fallen heroes, make sure you take the time to do that."
Drivers should also expect a larger police presence on Memorial Day Weekend, so getting there quicker is not going to be worth the price of a ticket.