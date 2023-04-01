Travel not advised, roads blocked in parts of North Central Wisconsin

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Menominee, Northern Oconto County, Shawano, Southern Marinette County, and Southern Oconto County Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&