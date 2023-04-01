Travel not advised, roads blocked in parts of North Central Wisconsin

(WAOW) -- US 51 from the Marathon County to the Lincoln County line is blocked in both directions because of road conditions.
According to the Wisconsin DOT, the roads are expected to be closed for more than two hours. They say they are impassable due to weather conditions.
The closure began around 2 a.m. Saturday.
The Forest County Sheriff's Office is asking people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.
The Wisconsin DOT reports icy, snow covered and slippery stretches throughout North Central Wisconsin after ice and snow moved through the area.
A wet heavy snow fell, making roads difficult to drive on.
Winds also picked up as the system moved through, causing power outages and blowing and drifting.