...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Menominee, Northern Oconto
County, Shawano, Southern Marinette County, and Southern Oconto
County Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree
branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Travel not advised, roads blocked in parts of North Central Wisconsin

(WAOW) -- US 51 from the Marathon County to the Lincoln County line is blocked in both directions because of road conditions.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, the roads are expected to be closed for more than two hours. They say they are impassable due to weather conditions.

The closure began around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The Forest County Sheriff's Office is asking people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

The Wisconsin DOT reports icy, snow covered and slippery stretches throughout North Central Wisconsin after ice and snow moved through the area.

A wet heavy snow fell, making roads difficult to drive on.

Winds also picked up as the system moved through, causing power outages and blowing and drifting.

