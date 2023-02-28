Trio of Wood County trails close; Powers Bluff open this weekend

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - Some snowmobile trails in Wood County are slated to close today at noon due to deteriorating snow conditions: Kellner Knights, Rudolph River Rovers and Sunset Drifters.
Info on other trails:
- Vesper Snow Drifters section of trail starting at intersection 8, State Highway 73 south to State
- Highway 54 (ATV Intensive Use Area) remains closed.
- All other snowmobile trails in Wood County currently remain open.
County Trail maps can be accessed on the Wood County Parks and Forestry Department website.
Please travel with caution, as conditions vary from fair to poor, according to the Wood County Parks & Forestry Management press release. Some areas are icey, making grooming very difficult so some areas are only partially groomed, the release said.
The press release also said:
Please be careful and ride at your own risk. Respect landowners and stay on marked trails.
Wood County multi-use trails at NEPCO, Powers Bluff, and Richfield 360 are groomed and track set.
Powers Bluff Winter Sports Area will be open Saturday and Sunday for tubing and skiing. Two sessions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with all day passes also available.