'Tripledemic' a rising concern as Winter approaches

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) - Health experts are warning about what people are calling a 'tripledemic' while heading into the prime sick season.
The 'tripledemic' is three viruses circulating through the area and the nation right now. RSV, influenza, and COVID-19.
RSV is the biggest concern right now and is prevalent in children mostly under the age of two. Experts are saying that this virus is starting much earlier than in years past.
Marshfield Clinic said that they've seen 23 hospitalizations for RSV and right now, it's the worst they've seen with cases in a decade.
Marshfield Clinic is also seeing more influenza infections earlier than in previous years as well, and COVID-19 is small, but remains steady in the area.
"There's lots of folks coming into urgent cares with the flu," said Kate Maguire, Director of Prevention and Protection for the Marshfield Clinic. "COVID's just sneaking around in there. Our COVID impatient rates have remained relatively steady."
Experts said there could be a jump in influenza patients in the coming weeks as that season is starting to ramp up more.