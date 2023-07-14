Trooper In A Truck Promotes Safety And Education On The Highways

Wausau, WI (WAOW) — Wisconsin State Patrol troopers decided that, for the second year in a row, they would trade in their squad cars for something bigger to try and control speeding and dangerous driving on the highways.
Trooper In A Truck is a week-long enforcement and education initiative between the State Patrol and the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association.
"We have one of our officers ride with one of the drivers in a semi truck to be on the lookout for dangerous driving behaviors, things like texting and driving, unbuckled passengers and drivers," says Wisconsin State Patrol Lieutenant Nate Henriksen.
Officers take advantage of the bird's eye view the trucks offer, looking out for violations and radioing to a patrol car in the area.
But the initiative is for more than pulling people over; it is meant to educate drivers about being around commercial vehicles.
"It's one of the things that we are certainly looking to curb, as far as bringing that awareness, that education to drivers," Henriksen states.
Commercial vehicles take much longer to slow down than regular cars, and have blind spots that can hide other vehicles.
Drivers tend to take these two facts for granted when maneuvering around large vehicles, which could result in crashes and worse.
"The past 5 years on average, we've had about 7,000 crashes involving commercial motor vehicles, semi trucks, and this year alone there has been 73 deaths," says Henriksen.
The goal of this initiative is to lower these numbers drastically, helping to make the roads a safe place to be.
If you do not want to take it from us, take it from a professional on just how easy it is to help everyone make it home safely.
"Just phones down, heads up. Pay attention and give commercial vehicles extra room," says Professional Truck Driver Greg Magsam.
The big takeaway from this initiative is to get rid of distractions when driving, and give room to large vehicles when you are around them.