Truck goes through ice in Rib Mountain

Rib Mountain, Wis. (WAOW) -- A truck has gone through the ice in Rib Mountain.
It happened near Rookery View Park. You can see the front of the truck through the ice.
This is a developing story, News 9 is working to learn more about what happened.
Rib Mountain, Wis. (WAOW) -- A truck has gone through the ice in Rib Mountain.
It happened near Rookery View Park. You can see the front of the truck through the ice.
This is a developing story, News 9 is working to learn more about what happened.
Have any story ideas? You can send them to news@waow.com