 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Truck goes through ice in Rib Mountain

  • Updated
  • 0
Truck through ice

Rib Mountain, Wis. (WAOW) -- A truck has gone through the ice in Rib Mountain.

It happened near Rookery View Park. You can see the front of the truck through the ice.

This is a developing story, News 9 is working to learn more about what happened.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to news@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you