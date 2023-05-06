Trump supporters protest DeSantis visit

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) --Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made a visit to central Wisconsin Saturday.
The governor was the guest speaker at the Republican Party of Marathon County's Lincoln Day Dinner, held at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center.
As DeSantis entered the event, Trump supporters protested his visit across the street.
"I'm doing this in support of President Trump and Wisconsin is Trump country," said protestor Deb Allen.
The protesters stood with flags and banners, and they said they'd stay until they felt like leaving.