Turkey and other donations needed in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - A Wood County Facebook Group is looking for help, so they in-turn can assist families in need on Thanksgiving.
The Wood County Wisconsin Scanner Group is accepting turkey and ham donations for almost 50 area families, but so far have only acquired five turkeys.
With other cash donations, they'll be able to purchase a few more, but they're looking for help from the community.
"We have a random name drawer app that we use. We add all the names, and we just draw them. If we don't have enough turkeys, we do the drawing," said group administrator Lindsey Runyon.
For whoever wants to help, reach out to the Wood County Wisconsin Scanner Facebook group and message them, and they'll also accept cash donations.