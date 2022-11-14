Turkey shortages and inflation raising Thanksgiving prices

(WAOW) -- Thanksgiving is over a week away, and some may notice higher prices at the grocery store.
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices have risen nearly 11% in the last year.
On top of inflation, the USDA says bird flu is slowing turkey production for the rest of 2022 and the first half of 2023.
Maria Rupena the owner of Rupena's Fine Foods in Milwaukee said their price of fresh turkey has gone up about $2 since last year, causing many customers to have sticker shock of the turkey.
"There's a lot of you know, like 'Oh my goodness! Why? Ah!' and I apologize," Rupena said, "It's not our fault, you know, we have to raise them in order to survive."
Overall, the typical Thanksgiving dinner is expected to cost nearly 14% more than last year.
Rupena recommends cooking chicken instead of a turkey to save a little money.