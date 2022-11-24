Turkey Trot: 1,700 people gather at 400 Block for Thanksgiving tradition

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The United Way of Marathon County Turkey Trot kicked off at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Money raised supports the Marathon County Hunger Coalition.
Participants followed a route down to the river walk and back to the 400 Block.
The first place winner, Ben Stangel, finished in 18 minutes, 30 seconds.
"Yeah, it was slippery too, so when they had dogs, it was hard to move, so I had to go in the snow a lot," explained Stangel. "But yeah, it was a fun turkey trot."
There were plenty of familiar News 9 faces there as well.
Jackson Garlock, Brendan Mackey, Sabrina Lee, Brad Hanson, Courtney, and Justin Loew all made the jaunt. Justin did best out of the crew.
"It went great," Loew said. "Usually I start out fast and then I slow down in the middle so I can kick it at the end. But this time I tried to maintain a high pace throughout. Made it tougher to sprint at the end, but I still did. Not sure of my time, but I'm very confident it was better than last year even though the course is a little bit longer."
Congrats and thanks to all who traversed the 5K.