Two Antigo men recreate their bike trip to Canadian border 50 years ago

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) — In 1973, friends Mark Blaskey and Nick Schmelter bicycled to the Canadian border and back.
Sunday, July 9, marked the anniversary of that trek, as the two and Blaskey's wife, Emily, began their route. This time, they are raising money for cancer research with their ride.
Blaskey describes what those times and that trip experiences were like 50 years ago, saying his parents let himself and Schmelter ride.
"(We thought) let's ride to Canada and back I was 18 he was 16 and our parents let us go," said Blaskey.
Since then both men have moved away, but Schmelter reached out during the COVID pandemic to reconnect.
Not long after Blaskey suggested they recreate their Canada Border Bike route.
They both decided after losing loved ones to cancer that this recreation would be more than just about them.
"My dad died of cancer, my older brother died of cancer, my older sister recently died of cancer, and she died on Palm Sunday of this year," Schmelter said.
Janie Winston, Senior Director of Development, UW Health at Carbone Cancer Center said fundraisers like this help to get more funds.
"We recently obtained an 11 million dollar grant through these federal agencies but we cant get there without these smaller gifts that we receive," said Winston.
The fundraisers reached the bicyclists $5,000 goal.
If you or someone else would like to donate you can visit their website.