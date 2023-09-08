Two area fire departments place friendly wager on rivalry game

Merrill, Wis. (WAOW) -- You could say: challenge accepted.
Merrill and Antigo High School's football teams will meet tonight in their annual "War on 64" rivalry game.
Early Friday, the Merrill Fire Department put out this challenge on Facebook:
"City of Antigo Fire Department, would you like to put a friendly wager on the game tonight? Losing team’s fire chief has to wash a fire truck from the winning team’s department?"
Antigo took the challenge, posting this reply a few hours later:
"We have faith that Antigo Red Robin Football will come through! If you didn't see it, the Merrill Fire Department has challenged us. The losing team's Fire Chief has to was a truck from the winning team's department. Chief Smith gladly accepts the challenge."
Merrill hosts Antigo Friday night. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.