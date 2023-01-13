Two arrested in Wood County after shooting at Milwaukee police during stolen vehicle chase

TOWN OF GRAND RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - Two people were arrested in Wood County after shooting at police in a stolen vehicle during a pursuit in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon.
On Jan. 6, Milwaukee Police Department was involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle. The two occupants of the vehicle began shooting at officers who were chasing them and Milwaukee Police Department ended the pursuit and started investigating who the shooters were.
MPD contacted Wood County Sheriff's Department Investigations Division on Jan. 10 as more information was collected on the people involved in the pursuit and shooting. The collaborative effort with police ended up pinpointing where the suspects were staying in Wood County.
On Jan. 11, a search warrant was executed involving a number of police and special response teams to apprehend Afrishawn Dedrick, 21, and Tyshe'onna Jones, 21, in the Town of Grand Rapids.
Shortly before 1 p.m. on Jan. 11 both Dedrick and Jones were taken into custody and transported to Milwaukee County Jail.