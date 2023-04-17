Two bodies found in Oneida County Forest

Oneida County, Wis. (WAOW) -- Two bodies were found in the Oneida County Forest in the town of Enterprise Monday, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
The deaths are being investigated jointly by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the District Attorneys of Oneida and Lincoln County and the Oneida County Medical Examiner's Department.
The announcement comes just a day after the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office announced they were looking for two teens who went missing Sunday morning.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office did not say if they believe the bodies found were those of the teenagers.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as we learn more information.