Two boys facing charges in threat case at Lakeland Union High School

Minocqua, Wis. (WAOW) -- Two boys are facing charges in a case related to a threat found in the bathroom at Lakeland Union High School.
The threatening graffiti was found Tuesday, and forced the closure of the school Wednesday to keep students safe and give police a chance to investigate.
Thursday, police said two underage boys were identified as the most likely people responsible for the threats.
They're now facing charges of making a terrorist threat, intimidation, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and obstructing/resisting an officer - giving false information or non-physical resistance.
Students were back in school Thursday, and will be back Friday as well.