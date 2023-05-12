 Skip to main content
Two Gleason residents died in fatal crash on State Highway 17

  • Updated
GLEASON, Wis. (WAOW) — The two people who died in a head-on crash on State Highway 17 in Lincoln County have been identified Friday morning. Both are Gleason residents in Alice Peterson, 59, and 22-year-old Alissa Sosnovske, according to a news release from Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. 

The news release stated:

A vehicle driven by Peterson, 59, was traveling south on Highway 17 when she crossed the centerline just north of Lincoln County CCC. The vehicle struck the vehicle driven by 22-year-old Alissa Sosnovske, also of Gleason, on the Prairie River bridge. Both drivers died as a result of the crash which occurred around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The cause of why Peterson crossed the centerline is still under investigation.

