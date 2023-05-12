Two Gleason residents died in fatal crash on State Highway 17

GLEASON, Wis. (WAOW) — The two people who died in a head-on crash on State Highway 17 in Lincoln County have been identified Friday morning. Both are Gleason residents in Alice Peterson, 59, and 22-year-old Alissa Sosnovske, according to a news release from Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

UPDATE: 2 killed in head-on crash in Lincoln County UPDATE: The scene is now clear as of 2:16 Thursday morning, according to the Wisconsin Dept.…

The news release stated:

A vehicle driven by Peterson, 59, was traveling south on Highway 17 when she crossed the centerline just north of Lincoln County CCC. The vehicle struck the vehicle driven by 22-year-old Alissa Sosnovske, also of Gleason, on the Prairie River bridge. Both drivers died as a result of the crash which occurred around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The cause of why Peterson crossed the centerline is still under investigation.