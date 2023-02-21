Two killed in head-on crash

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Two people are dead and two others hospitalized after a head-on crash in the Northwoods Tuesday morning.
The Three Lakes police department says the crash happened on County Highway A near Sampson Road just before noon.
Police say it appears a westbound vehicle lost control and slid into oncoming traffic, where they hit another car.
Both the driver and passenger in the westbound vehicle were killed in the crash.
The driver and passenger of the eastbound vehicle were taken to the hospital, with the passenger requiring a life flight.
Police say it appears all involved were wearing seatbelts.