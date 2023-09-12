Two Northwoods eateries among four in area being featured on America's Best Restaurants

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — We are lucky to have many strong restaurants in the area and four more are being highlighted on America's Best Restaurants in the coming days.
The four eateries set to be featured are: Saint Germain Brewing Company, Bent's Camp Resort and Lodge Restaurant in Land O' Lakes, Gorski's in Mosinee and Swartzendruber's Supper Club in Antigo.
Saint Germain Brewing will be filmed Sept. 14, 8-11 a.m.; Bent's Camp, Sept. 14, 1-4 p.m.; Gorski's Sept. 19, 2-5 p.m.; Swartzendruber's Supper Club Sept. 20, 9 a.m. to noon.
America’s Best Restaurants - a national media and marketing company focusing on bringing attention to local, independently-owned restaurants - finished episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website.
Saint Germain Brewing Company offers a mug club, special events particularly around the holiday season and a heavily German menu with specialties such as wursts, pretzels, and panierte kartoffelscheiben (potato slices breaded in housemade spicy breading and fried). Burgers and pizzas are also available.
Bent’s Camp began as a spot for outdoorsmen, hunters and fisherman in 1896, started by Charles A. Bent and his family on the shore of Mamie Lake. The restaurant opened in 1906.
They serve walleye seven different ways and offer a famous Tuesday and Friday fish fry.
Shawn Gorski has worked in the restaurant industry his entire career, and bought his namesake eatery just days before the shutdown in 2020. He quickly pivoted to delivery, offering pizzas, then fish fries - whatever people would buy, and they did. Gorski prides himself on his quality food and atmosphere.
Gorski’s offers breakfast, lunch and dinner, a full bar, and entertainment. The Friday fish fry is popular, and they make items such as pizza, Polish sausage and ranch dressing from scratch. Polka bands play on Sundays out on the patio June through September.
A longstanding supper club in the area, Swartzendruber’s Supper Club has had only four owners since its inception in 1947. Owner Lyndon Swartzendruber took over fifteen years ago and he says he found the supper club here in his wife’s hometown and purchased it.
The menu is comprised of classic upscale standards; Swartzendruber notes that the broasted chicken, seafood such as the perch and walleye, and the steaks are top sellers. The restaurant offers weekly specials, theme menus, and occasional Sunday brunches. After dinner ice cream drinks are a unique touch.
All info on the restaurants were taken from America's Best Restaurants news releases.