Two people claim to escape after being held captive in Pine Lake

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- Two people were allegedly held captive and beaten in the town of Pine Lake.
Police reports show a man and a woman claim to be held against their will between December 20th to December 22nd.
Patrol Captain Tyler Young with the Oneida County Sheriff's Department said Jay Llyod, Laura Schultz, Andrew Horbinski and Darren Hewison are all in custody in connection to the case. Altogether they are facing 23 charges and $70,000 in bonds between them.
Young said both victims were lured to the Schultz's Pine Lake residence separately, and then taken to the basement. Reports show they were both strapped to chairs and beaten and the female victim was sexually assaulted.
"The key thing is these people knew each other," Young said. "They weren't necessarily being a direct threat to other people in our community they are a threat within their group"
Eventually, officials say both victims were able to escape. The female victim did get help from a concerned citizen who drove her to the hospital to receive treatment.