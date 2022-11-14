U.S Navy veteran leaving her mark on central Wisconsin

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - For some members of the military, physical and nutritional health can often be put on the backburner, but U.S. Navy veteran Randi Miranda has made it her goal to help veterans find and make healthy, intentional food choices.
Miranda spent 4 years as a quartermaster in the Navy, including seven months at sea.
During her experience she says she noticed people in the military often times rely on energy drinks and fast food to get by.
When veterans return to civilian life, the grab-and-go habits come along with them.
Now as a senior at UWSP studying dietetics, she brings real world experience to the classroom.
"Most of the veterans I've spoken to over the years, they struggle with meeting their health needs because they're so used to doing what's convenient and it develops habits that are hard to break," said Randi Miranda, U.S Navy veteran.
Miranda and other fellow veterans were honored for their service at UWSP on Nov, 11th.
She is set to graduate in May 2023, and has goals to open a care facility that focuses on physical, mental and nutritional health for veterans and their community.