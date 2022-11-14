 Skip to main content
...LIGHT SNOW TO PRODUCE SLIPPERY ROADS OVER NORTH-CENTRAL WI
LATER THIS AFTERNOON...

An area of light snow will move northeast across north-central
Wisconsin this afternoon. Pavement temperatures remain warm,
making it difficult for snow to accumulate on roadways so far this
afternoon. But that may change closer to sunset as pavement
temperatures cool. As result, minor snow accumulations are
possible on roadways that could lead to slippery stretches for
the evening commute. Be alert for changing and slippery road
conditions later this afternoon.

U.S Navy veteran leaving her mark on central Wisconsin

  Updated
Randi Miranda during her deployment.

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - For some members of the military, physical and nutritional health can often be put on the backburner, but U.S. Navy veteran Randi Miranda has made it her goal to help veterans find and make healthy, intentional food choices.

Miranda spent 4 years as a quartermaster in the Navy, including seven months at sea.

During her experience she says she noticed people in the military often times rely on energy drinks and fast food to get by.

When veterans return to civilian life, the grab-and-go habits come along with them.

Now as a senior at UWSP studying dietetics, she brings real world experience to the classroom.

"Most of the veterans I've spoken to over the years, they struggle with meeting their health needs because they're so used to doing what's convenient and it develops habits that are hard to break," said Randi Miranda, U.S Navy veteran.

Miranda and other fellow veterans were honored for their service at UWSP on Nov, 11th.

She is set to graduate in May 2023, and has goals to open a care facility that focuses on physical, mental and nutritional health for veterans and their community.

