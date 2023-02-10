Underage tobacco sales remain high in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - A release sent out by the Department of Health Services (DHS) says that tobacco sales to underage purchasers remain high.
The legal age of tobacco turned to 21 in 2019 and now the DHS is launching a public campaign trying to combat the issue.
Before it became law, underage sales came in around 5.5%, but in 2021 those under 21 were able to purchase tobacco and other nicotine products at 14%. That was the highest rate in over a decade.
In 2022, that rate did dip to 11.9%, but the DHS is not pleased with those numbers.
Their hope is to drop that percentage drastically as they say young people can become addicted before they understand the risks of using.