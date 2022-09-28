United Way Hosting Make a Difference Day

On October 22, the United Way of Marathon County will be holding their annual Making a Difference Day event to help the local community. This year, they will be raking leaves for the elderly and those with physical disabilities. A member of their staff spoke about what this means for the community.
Elizabeth Robinson, the director of volunteer engagement, said, "We work with the municipalities in the area to ensure that we know all the rules, the guidelines for disposal of leaves, and we know it's a big help and we've got people who call every year and they're so appreciative of the service."
On the day of the event, volunteers will meet at the Whitewater Music Hall in Wausau before going out into the community.
If you would like to volunteer, you can sign up on their website until October 14. If you would like to have your lawn raked or the lawn of someone you know, you can call 211 through October 7 to reserve a spot.